MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm system set to bring, rain, wind, and cooler temperatures

PHOENIX — Changes are coming, and they're coming fast!

An approaching storm system is going to shake things up starting Monday. Expect mostly cloudy skies, with rain chances picking up later this evening.

In the Valley, a brief shower is possible Monday evening into early Tuesday morning.

Up north, scattered showers and storms will fire up along the Rim and into northeastern Arizona through Tuesday afternoon.

It's going to get breezy, too. Valley gusts around 20 miles per hour are expected as that system moves through.

Temperatures are going to take quite a dip, too, dropping nearly 20 degrees by Tuesday. That puts our highs right around 80, with morning lows falling into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Then, a strong ridge of high pressure builds in right behind the storm, sending temperatures soaring right back into the nineties and even triple digits by late week.

That heat sticks around into the weekend.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.48" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

