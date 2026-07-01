AM Roundup: Granite Mountain Hotshots memorial, air quality alerts, Buckeye PD lawsuit

PHOENIX — Happy Wednesday, and hello July! The US Men's National Soccer team is in action this afternoon, so hopefully that gives you something to enjoy today!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, July 1; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Air quality alerts across Arizona

It'll be a sunny and mild start to July in the Valley. We're forecasting a high of 102º, but a High Pollution Advisory is in effect today due to ozone. We warm up to 104º tomorrow.

Tempe police are looking for possible additional victims after a man was arrested for allegedly secretly watching or recording women inside their homes.

On Sunday, officers arrested 51-year-old Michael Dibenedetto for burglary and voyeurism following an investigation.

The investigation began on June 18 when a Tempe resident reported that she saw a man outside her bathroom window while she was showering. The victim provided home surveillance video showing a suspect arriving in a blue-gray Rivian SUV, walking through an alley, climbing over a fence to enter her backyard, and leaving shortly afterward.

Police say additional surveillance captured the same SUV in the area on two other occasions.

Authorities were able to link the SUV to Dibenedetto. Investigators also used court-authorized records and additional evidence that placed him in the area during the reported incidents.

Tempe PD

The attorney for a woman who was nine months pregnant when a now-former Buckeye Police officer was captured on camera hitting her says the woman will file a formal lawsuit this week.

ABC15 obtained a copy of a notice of claim filed in April against the City of Buckeye, the Buckeye Police Department, and Officer Carri Carrico. The document states the incident occurred on Nov. 1, 2025, when the woman, who was 9 months pregnant, was arrested by Carrico for an alleged reckless driving offense, handcuffed, and transported to the Buckeye Police Department station.

The notice of claim states the woman suffered blunt force trauma to the face and head and continues to experience neck and back pain. It also states the City of Buckeye and the Buckeye Police Department are aware of the incident, that it triggered an internal affairs investigation, and that Carrico was placed on leave and/or terminated as a result. The notice of claim seeks $5 million and states that a formal lawsuit will be filed if the claim is not settled within 60 days of its receipt.

Carri Carrico was indicted by a grand jury on May 27 on two counts of aggravated assault — one count connected to each of two separate incidents. She entered a not guilty plea. Her trial is scheduled for November. Her attorney declined to comment.

ABC15 obtained body camera footage and surveillance video from both incidents.

Lawsuit against Buckeye PD coming after video of officer hitting pregnant woman

People filled Yarnell Hill Fire Memorial Park Tuesday afternoon as a bell tolled with each name of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who died 13 years ago protecting the community.

Only one member of the hotshot crew survived the fire, which remains one of the deadliest wildland firefighter tragedies in American history.

The 19 hotshots honored are: Andrew Ashcraft, Robert Caldwell, Travis Carter, Dustin DeFord, Christopher MacKenzie, Eric Marsh, Grant McKee, Sean Misner, Scott Norris, Wade Parker, John Percin, Jr., Anthony Rose, Jesse Steed, Joe Thurston, Travis Turbyfill, William Warneke, Clayton Whitted, Kevin Woyjeck, and Garret Zuppiger.

Yarnell community remembers Granite Mountain Hotshots 13 years after deadly fire

Luke, Evan, Colin, and Dillon earned their Eagle Scout rank in Chandler and recently had the honor of placing a wreath at one of the most sacred sites in American history.

A high-adventure camp took these four Eagle Scouts from Troop 285 in Chandler to Washington, D.C., and to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

"It means a lot to be able to go to all of those monuments and museums and see the sacrifices that people made and the major historical situations and things our country has been through,” said Luke Fulton.

The highlight of the trip was an honor few civilians ever receive: placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Chandler Eagle Scouts place wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier ahead of America's 250th