WATCH: Yarnell community remembers Granite Mountain Hotshots 13 years after deadly fire

YARNELL, AZ — People filled Yarnell Hill Fire Memorial Park Tuesday afternoon as a bell tolled with each name of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who died 13 years ago protecting the community.

Only one member of the hotshot crew survived the fire, which remains one of the deadliest wildland firefighter tragedies in American history.

The 19 hotshots honored are: Andrew Ashcraft, Robert Caldwell, Travis Carter, Dustin DeFord, Christopher MacKenzie, Eric Marsh, Grant McKee, Sean Misner, Scott Norris, Wade Parker, John Percin, Jr., Anthony Rose, Jesse Steed, Joe Thurston, Travis Turbyfill, William Warneke, Clayton Whitted, Kevin Woyjeck, and Garret Zuppiger.

Watch the video in the player above to see more from the remembrance event.