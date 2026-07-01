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MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Air quality alerts across Arizona due to ozone and wildfire smoke

Wildfire risk will remain high through the weekend as exceptionally dry conditions continue in the Desert Southwest.
Fire danger, poor air quality as temperatures slowly warm up
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PHOENIX — Air quality is a big concern across Arizona today.

Wildfire smoke has triggered an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for Flagstaff, Williams and Munds Park through Wednesday. More sunshine and lighter winds are behind a separate Ozone High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County, also through Wednesday.

If you have asthma, COPD or other respiratory issues, today is a day to take it easy outside. Kids and older adults should limit their time out there too. Carpool if you can, telecommute, or hop on mass transit. And if you've got yard work planned with gas-powered equipment, push it to later in the day or skip it altogether.

Low pressure digging into the western U.S. lifts north by Thursday, clearing the way for high pressure to move in.

Until then, we stay just a touch below average. Valley highs hold in the lower 100s.

Enjoy it while it lasts!

The heat comes roaring back this weekend, and we're looking at 110s once we get past the Fourth of July.

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2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.63" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
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