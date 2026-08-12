AM Roundup: Gov. Hobbs announces running mate, monsoon storm chances, more allegations of Flock camera misuse

Good Wednesday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, August 12; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Storm chances ramp up again

Scattered storms are possible this evening in the Valley, with the main threats being heavy rain and localized flash flooding. Otherwise, it'll be a partly cloudy day with highs only climbing to 101º in Phoenix.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Charlie:

Kidcaster Charlie gives your Wednesday morning forecast from Sunset Hills Elementary School

A Wisconsin lawsuit is making national headlines by accusing a doctor who holds an Arizona medical license of using his own sperm to inseminate patients without their knowledge.

Mary Ellen Lukezich and her son Joseph Laedtke filed the lawsuit in Milwaukee County Circuit Court alleging Dr. Frederick Dettmann deceptively used his own sperm to inseminate Lukezich in the early 1980s when she was seeking artificial insemination.

Forty years later, after Laedtke submitted his DNA to Ancestry.com, he said he discovered several half-siblings — and they all shared links to a common person.

"Words cannot fully express what it feels like to learn your entire identity is built on a lie, by a doctor who took an oath to do no harm," Laedtke said during a press conference held in the Milwaukee area.

Dettmann practiced as an OB-GYN in the Milwaukee area for decades.

Online Arizona Medical Board records show Dettmann has been licensed in Arizona since 1997.

However, it does not appear he has practiced in the state.

His official online profile is mostly empty, and it shows his license is set to expire next year.

State medical board officials said that Dettmann does not have a practice address on file.

ABC15 went to Dettmann's Scottsdale home to seek a response to the allegations.

Dettmann did not answer, and he and his attorney have not responded to further questions about whether the doctor ever practiced in Arizona.

Arizona-licensed doctor accused of using his own sperm to inseminate patients in Wisconsin

Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has picked a Republican-turned-independent to be her running mate in a tough reelection campaign, setting up a bipartisan ticket as voters elect the state's first lieutenant governor.

Hobbs' selection Tuesday of John Giles, a former mayor of Mesa, a Phoenix suburb that is Arizona’s third-largest city, is an overture to the Republicans and conservative independents she must win in a state that was once a GOP stronghold. Republicans have expanded their voter registration advantage over Democrats since Hobbs eked out a narrow win over Kari Lake, a fierce ally of President Donald Trump, in 2022.

Hobbs is considered the most vulnerable Democratic governor in the country. Giles, a registered Republican for decades, changed his party affiliation to independent on May 17 and voted in the Democratic primary last month, according to county voting records.

The Republican nominee is U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, who last week picked Sine Kerr, a farmer and Republican former state lawmaker, to be his running mate. Kerr's rural roots balance Biggs' base in parts of metro Phoenix.

In an interview with The Associated Press before Hobbs publicly announced that she had picked Giles, he said he still considers himself to be a conservative and said he stuck around the Republican Party probably longer than he should have in a crusade to save it. "A few months ago, I realized that it was time to give up that crusade,” Giles said.

Gov. Katie Hobbs announces former Republican Mayor John Giles as her running mate

The Goodyear Police Department is investigating whether an officer misused Flock automated license plate readers system, making it the third Valley police agency in less than a week to report suspected violations involving the A.I. vehicle locator tool.

The Goodyear Police Department was one of 14 area police law enforcement agencies that ABC15 reached out to on Tuesday to ask about Flock search audits and cases of suspected misuse.

Hours later, Goodyear issued a press release saying that during a July audit of the Flock system, activity was identified that raised concerns. One officer is on leave pending a criminal investigation.

Earlier this week, Apache Junction Police announced one of its officers, Josh McDaniel, resigned after he was accused of improperly using the Flock system to try to locate his wife in another city.

When asked whether McDaniel could face criminal charges, Apache Junction Police Chief Mike Pooley said, "Right now, it's not a crime; In my opinion, should it be? Absolutely."

Last week, Chandler's police chief said his department was investigating one of its employees related to Flock usage. According to the department, an audit identified an anomaly in how the system was used that could not be explained through standard police activity.

Goodyear Police Dept. investigate whether officer misused Flock license plate reader system

Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky was photographed by a speed enforcement camera allegedly going 18 miles over the speed limit last October, but court records say the ticket was dismissed after process servers were unable to reach her.

The camera captured Borowsky at 3:06 p.m. on October 14 allegedly going 58 mph in a 40-mph zone near Scottsdale and Thomas roads.

Scottsdale police said she never responded to a mailed citation. A process server then visited her home three times between December 30, 2025, and January 21, 2026, but was unable to make contact with anyone at the house.

The citation and $344 fine were dismissed in February, according to court records.

When asked why the process server did not contact the mayor through Scottsdale City Hall, Scottsdale Police said in a statement that “in the vast majority of cases the process servers do not attempt service at the offender’s place of employment. When we have a repeat offender, our officers will handle the citation service, and we will visit the offender’s workplace. That is a very rare occurrence.”

Scottsdale police said they processed the citation as they would for any other citizen and in accordance with Arizona law.

Scottsdale mayor’s speeding ticket dismissed after process servers couldn’t reach her