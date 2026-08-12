MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances ramping up again!

PHOENIX — Monsoon storm chances are ramping up across Arizona!

A Flood Watch takes effect later today for a large portion of the state through tonight, including central and northern Arizona.

Storms will fire up again in the heat of the day across the high country and in southeastern Arizona, and we could see some of those storms head toward the Valley in the evening and overnight hours.

Watch out for damaging winds, blowing dust, heavy rain and dangerous lightning.

Rainfall rates of one to two inches per hour are possible, raising the risk for localized flash flooding. Low-water crossings, washes and areas near recent burn scars are especially vulnerable.

You can stay ahead of the storms with live radar on our free ABC15 mobile app.

The activity is expected to continue past midnight before gradually moving east toward sunrise Thursday.

A few more isolated storms are possible Thursday afternoon, though the flooding threat drops significantly as drier air moves in.

Temperatures will stay a few degrees below normal through the rest of the week, with highs near 100 in the Valley before climbing back into the 100s by the weekend and near 110 by early next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 0.94" (-3.28" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 0.62" (-0.68" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

