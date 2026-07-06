AM Roundup: Fiery crash in Tempe, Westgate shooting, Spencer's Place receives special award!

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! We're getting scorching hot this week, but maybe monsoon storms are in sight?

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, July 6; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Heat alerts across the state this week

The hottest temps of 2026 so far arrive this week in the Valley.

Today, mostly sunny and hot with a high of 112º.

Overnight lows only drop to the upper 80s.

Tomorrow, extreme heat takes over with a high of 114º.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fiery crash on the Loop 202 in Tempe on Sunday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., DPS officials say they were called to the freeway just west of McClintock Drive for an "unknown injury collision."

The Arizona Department of Transportation confirmed that at least one vehicle had caught fire. The westbound lanes of the freeway have been closed because of the crash.

It's not yet clear if anyone was hurt in the crash and how severe the injuries are.

Glendale police say multiple juveniles are injured after a shooting at the Westgate Entertainment District on Saturday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. near 91st Avenue and Glendale Avenue.

According to police, five juveniles have been shot, and a suspect has not been located at this time.

Officials say the injuries are not life-threatening.

Five juveniles injured after shooting at Westgate in Glendale

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Spencer's Place, a pair of coffee shops in Surprise that employ mostly adults with special needs, has extra reason to smile today!

Karin York, who founded Spencer's Place in 2019, was recently honored with $15,000 from the Scripps Howard Fund as they honored people across the U.S doing amazing things and helping their communities in big ways.

Karin opened Spencer's Place after spending years as a special education teacher and realizing that her students would graduate and would have nowhere to go, and were not living up to their true potential.

Spencer's Place is named after Karin's own son, who has special needs.

VIDEO? (ONCE IT'S CUT)

For this group of Valley retirees, retirement isn't about slowing down — it's about speeding up acts of kindness.

The HonorHealth Crafters meet every month to create handmade gifts for patients throughout the hospital system. From newborn beanies and baby blankets to teddy bears and sensory tools for dementia patients, every item is made with one goal in mind: helping someone feel cared for during a difficult moment.

Many of the volunteers were once patients themselves or had family members treated by HonorHealth. Now they're paying that kindness forward one stitch at a time.

Valley retirees meet every month to spread kindness through crafts