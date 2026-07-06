MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heat alerts across the state this week

PHOENIX — Buckle up, Arizona! The hottest stretch of the year so far arrives this week.

Extreme Heat Warnings are now in effect Tuesday through Thursday for the Valley and much of southern and western Arizona. Highs across the lower deserts will soar between 110 and 117 degrees.

That's why ABC15 Weather Action Days are in place Tuesday through Thursday.

An Extreme Heat Warning also covers the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet starting Monday and lasting through Wednesday. That warning will likely be extended, since an Extreme Heat Watch is already in place there from Wednesday evening through Saturday. If you're planning to hike the canyon this week, please reconsider.

Take this heat seriously!

Heat is the deadliest weather hazard in Arizona, and it's the little decisions that make the biggest difference. Limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day. Stay hydrated, even if you don't feel thirsty. Take breaks in the shade or air conditioning whenever you can.

Never leave kids or pets in a hot car, not even for a minute. Also check on your neighbors, especially older adults and anyone without reliable cooling.

The same ridge of high pressure driving this heat will also pull in some moisture.

A few spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible this week, mainly along the Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains, and southeast Arizona.

If that ridge shifts farther north and east next week, it could open the door for a more active round of monsoon storms across the state.

Stay tuned as we get closer to the middle of the month.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.72" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.10" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

