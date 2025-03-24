AM Roundup: Deadly Prescott crash, record heat, Pope leaves hospital after 5 weeks

It's going to be a good day for an iced coffee or tea as an afternoon pick-me-up! We could be in for record-breaking high temperatures in the Valley today.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for March 24, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Record-breaking heat arrives early in Arizona!

Arizona is heating up quickly with temperatures nearing the triple-digit mark much earlier than usual in the Valley. Today, expect sunny highs and a high of 96 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 94 set in 1990.

A man and two children are dead after a crash Saturday afternoon near Prescott.

Officials say the crash happened on Williamson Valley Road near West Levie Lane just after 3 p.m.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says a Toyota 4-Runner — with a man, woman, and three young children inside — crossed over double lines and collided head-on with a Jeep SUV with a woman and her adult son inside.

In Arizona, motorcyclist deaths on the roads have increased every year since 2020. The last year of ADOT data is from 2023 when 258 motorcyclists died, the highest number in two decades.

As a result, crash scene safety and first aid courses are becoming popular for Valley bikers. Teresa Martinez frequently teaches the classes.

The combination has earned her the nickname of "Trauma Mama", by teaching fellow bikers the ins and outs of road safety and first aid. Many of the bikers in the class have been motivated to learn first aid after their own experiences on Valley roads.

'Trauma Mama' teaches crash scene safety course to Valley bikers

ABC15 is learning more about a Native man who was shot to death about four years ago in the same area where authorities found the body of 14-year-old Emily Pike on Highway 60 near Mile Marker 277.

The sister of Leo Harry White of Whiteriver is speaking out about how she is still hoping for justice after all this time.

White was just 31 years old when he was found shot to death in a vehicle along US 60 east of Globe back in September 2021.

“Those words that my mom said to me… 'It’s Leo, he’s in the morgue in Globe..' that just broke my heart,” said Elina White, Leo's sister.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office says it is a cold case now. But recent coverage of the missing 14-year-old Pike, whose body was found in the same area where Leo was killed, is putting Leo'scase back in the spotlight.

A weak and frail Pope Francis has returned home to the Vatican from the hospital after surviving a five-week, life-threatening bout of pneumonia.

The motorcade carrying the 88-year-old pope entered the Perugino gate entrance to Vatican City, and Francis was seen wearing the nasal tubes to give him supplemental oxygen.

Francis' 38-day stay was the longest of his 12-year papacy and the second longest in recent papal history, and had raised the prospect of a papal resignation or funeral.