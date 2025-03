Two people are dead and six others are injured after a crash Saturday afternoon in Prescott.

Officials say the crash happened on Williamson Valley Road near West Levie Lane.

Four people are being flown to hospitals, while two others are being transported by ambulance. Their conditions are unknown.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says Williamson Valley Road will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.