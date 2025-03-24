MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record-breaking heat arrives early in Arizona!

PHOENIX — Arizona is heating up fast with temperatures nearing the triple-digit mark far earlier than usual in the Valley.

A strong ridge of high pressure over the Desert Southwest is sending temperatures soaring into the 90s for several days, potentially tying or even breaking records.

On Monday, Phoenix is forecast to reach 96 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 94 degrees set in 1990. By Tuesday, temperatures could hit 100 degrees, breaking the 2022 record of 96 degrees and marking the city's earliest triple-digit day on record, beating the previous mark set on March 26, 1988.

The heat will continue through midweek, with highs remaining in the mid 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. These unseasonably high temperatures pose a minor to moderate heat risk, meaning those sensitive to heat, including children, seniors, and outdoor workers, should take extra precautions to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day, limit outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours, and never leave children or pets in a vehicle, even for a short time.

Relief is on the way as several disturbances move across the state by the end of the week, bringing increased cloud cover and breezy conditions.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.58" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

