Sister of Native man killed four years ago speaks out about case

ABC15 is learning more about a Native man who was shot to death about four years ago in the same area where authorities found the body of 14-year-old Emily Pike on Highway 60 near Mile Marker 277.

The sister of Leo Harry White of Whiteriver is speaking out about how she is still hoping for justice after all this time.

White was just 31 years old when he was found shot to death in a vehicle along US 60 east of Globe back in September 2021.

“Those words that my mom said to me… 'It’s Leo, he’s in the morgue in Globe..' that just broke my heart,” said Elina White, Leo's sister.

Elina says Leo was her best friend, the only boy in their family and was always nice to everyone and humble. His murder devastated the family.

“My family took it hard, my mom took it hard, I took it hard because he’s my only brother, my dad took it hard because that’s his only son,” said Elina.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office says it is a cold case now. But recent coverage of the missing 14-year-old Pike, whose body was found in the same area where Leo was killed, is putting Leo'scase back in the spotlight.

There has been renewed attention on missing and murdered indigenous peoples. Both Leo and Pike are part of the Native community.

In Mesa, on McKellips and Mesa Drive, stands a memorial for Pike. Many are still coming there to pay their respects, including Dean Miguel and her family coming all the way from Tucson on Saturday.

“It’s very important because it’s part of.. a sister.. she’s Native, doesn’t matter who it is, where she’s from,” said Miguel.

The Pike case is now gaining some national attention. UNITY Inc. Executive Director Mary Kim Titla appeared on Nancy Grace’s show over the weekend to raise awareness on MMIW.

Titla says more still needs to be done.

“She was flabbergasted as to why it’s not getting more national attention. We’re talking about a 14-year-old young girl who was found with her body dismembered in this horrific case,” said Titla.

Authorities say there are still no suspects or persons of interest in the Pike investigation. For White’s sister, it has been nearly four years of still waiting and hoping for justice.

“I do want my brother’s case solved because it would.. I would have some closure,” said Elina.