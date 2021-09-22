Man found dead in vehicle along US 60 east of Globe

Gila County Sheriff’s officials are asking for help after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle along US 60.

Law enforcement was called to do a welfare check Tuesday on someone in a vehicle along the highway near milepost 277, east of Globe.

When deputies and Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers arrived to the vehicle, which was stopped in a pullout off the road, they found a man dead in the car.

The man had reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

He was identified by officials as 31-year-old Leo Harry White of Whiteriver, Arizona.

Anyone who was traveling in the area or may have additional information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Phil Smith at 928-425-4449, extension 4311.