'Trauma Mama' teaches crash scene safety course to Valley bikers

In Arizona, motorcyclist deaths on the roads have increased every year since 2020. The last year of ADOT data is from 2023 when 258 motorcyclists died, the highest number in two decades.

As a result, crash scene safety and first aid courses are becoming popular for Valley bikers. Teresa Martinez frequently teaches the classes.

"I'm a trauma nurse by trade and I also ride a motorcyle," Martinez said.

The combination has earned her the nickname of "Trauma Mama", by teaching fellow bikers the ins and outs of road safety and first aid. Many of the bikers in the class have been motivated to learn first aid after their own experiences on Valley roads.

“I got ran over by a distracted driver two years ago," James Stanley said. "I was pinned between the truck and the car in front of me.”

Others like Sawyer Mohr are taking the class while their arm is in a full cast. He says he crashed into a guard rail just a week ago, and trained people in his riding group were able to give him first aid on the side of the road as they waited for first responders.

“It took over an hour for EMS to get me into an ambulance being in a remote area,” Mohr said.

Even with this class, Martinez says they can’t keep themselves safe alone. Motorcylist deaths in Arizona have increased every year since 2020, believing lowering that number will take a team effort.

“Put your phone, food, and makeup down. That drivers are driving within their limits, and riders are following the rules of the road, accountability on all parts," Martinez said.

Accident scene management courses normally cost $150, but the fee can be covered by arizona’s motorcycle safety fund. Click here for more information on available scholarships and upcoming classes.