AM Roundup: Deadly Phoenix crash, free summer camp for kids with special needs, Ian Mitcham trial latest

Good Wednesday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, May 27; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Windy conditions and fire risk

A storm system is moving in, and it will cool us down the rest of the week. Winds pick up, too.

Gusts in the Valley could hit 30 miles per hour today under sunny skies, with highs in the mid 90s.

The deliberations in a Scottsdale murder case will have to start over after a juror was excused on Tuesday.

The trial is in the penalty phase, and jurors are currently deciding if Ian Mitcham will get the death penalty or life in prison.

In April, the jury found the 50-year-old guilty of murdering Allison Feldman back in 2015.

Feldman's case marked the first time in Arizona where familial DNA was used to point police to Mitcham.

Closing arguments wrapped up last week, and the jury was resuming deliberations after the long holiday weekend.

Tuesday afternoon, members of the jury were called in one by one to answer questions in front of defense attorneys, prosecutors, and the judge.

See some of our previous coverage of this case:

Ian Mitcham found guilty in 2015 murder of Scottsdale woman Allison Feldman

One person has died, and three others are injured after a crash in north Phoenix on Tuesday evening.

Fire crews responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Bell Road after two vehicles were involved in a crash, with one of the cars catching on fire.

Officials say they were able to extinguish the flames and extricate at least one person.

Two women and a man were evaluated on scene and taken to a hospital in critical condition; one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

ABC15

An Arizona summer camp has spent nearly seven decades proving that every child deserves the chance to feel included, adventurous, and unstoppable.

Lions Camp Tatiyee is once again opening registration for its completely free summer camp program designed specifically for children with special needs.

Since 1958, the camp has welcomed kids living with developmental, physical, sensory, and learning disabilities, giving them a place to build confidence, independence, friendships, and unforgettable memories through adaptive activities and overnight camp experiences.

In the video player below, ABC15's Cameron Polom sheds more light on this life-changing program to help kids be kids, make friends, and feel empowered.

Arizona's Lions Camp Tatiyee offers free summer camp for kids with special needs

A Tempe business is celebrating 50 years of being in operation. Little Szechuan started out as the Szechuan Inn in 1976. Five decades later, its food, small business atmosphere, and owners still bring the community together.

Ted and Swanie Lim have been operating the small business near University Drive and Farmer Ave. While the restaurant moved locations somewhere in-between those five decades, the community has continuously come out to support them.

This year, in February, the restaurant was honored by the city, state, and an Arizona congressman for its 50 years in service.

In the video player below, hear from owners Ted and Swanie Lim about what they’ve learned operating the Chinese restaurant for half a century and what they’ve seen change as ABC15 honors Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Asian-owned business celebrates 50 years in Tempe