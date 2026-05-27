MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Windy conditions and fire risk as cooler air moves in

PHOENIX — An approaching storm system from the west is set to bring us cooler air for the late week, along with some gusty winds.

Winds stay breezy and peak on Wednesday in the Valley as that system arrives from the northwest. Gusts in the Valley could reach 25 to 30 mph. Stronger gusts over 40 mph are possible across the high country.

High winds and low humidity will elevate fire danger across northern Arizona. Red Flag Warnings go into effect on Wednesday for portions of Coconino, Navajo, and Apache counties. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

Temperatures continue to fall through Friday. By then, we could see highs in the Valley in the upper 80s and lower 90s, which is well below average for late May.

The cool down is short-lived, as high pressure returns, sending temperatures well into the triple digits by next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.57" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

