One person dead, three others seriously hurt after crash near 35th Avenue and Bell Road

PHOENIX — One person has died and three others are injured after a crash in north Phoenix on Tuesday evening.

Fire crews responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Bell Road after two vehicles were involved in a crash, with one of the cars catching on fire.

Officials say they were able to extinguish the flames and extricate at least one person.

Two women and a man were evaluated on scene and taken to a hospital in critical condition; one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.