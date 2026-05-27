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One person dead, three others seriously hurt after crash near 35th Avenue and Bell Road

Officials say they were able to extinguish the flames and extricate at least one person
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Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
35th Ave and Bell Road deadly crash 5-26-26
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PHOENIX — One person has died and three others are injured after a crash in north Phoenix on Tuesday evening.

Fire crews responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Bell Road after two vehicles were involved in a crash, with one of the cars catching on fire.

Officials say they were able to extinguish the flames and extricate at least one person.

Two women and a man were evaluated on scene and taken to a hospital in critical condition; one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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