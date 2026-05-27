WATCH: Asian-owned business celebrates 50 years in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — A Tempe business is celebrating 50 years of being in operation. Little Szechuan started out as the Szechuan Inn in 1976. Five decades later, its food, small business atmosphere and owners still bring the community together.

Ted and Swanie Lim have been operating the small business near University Drive and Farmer Ave. While the restaurant moved locations somewhere in-between those five decades, the community has continuously come out to support them.

This year, in February, the restaurant was honored by the city, state as well as an Arizona congressman for their 50 years in service.

In the video player above, hear from owners Ted and Swanie Lim about what they’ve learned operating the Chinese restaurant for half a century and what they’ve seen change as ABC15 honors Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.