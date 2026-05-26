WATCH: Arizona's Lions Camp Tatiyee offers free summer camp for kids with special needs

An Arizona summer camp has spent nearly seven decades proving that every child deserves the chance to feel included, adventurous, and unstoppable.

Lions Camp Tatiyee is once again opening registration for its completely free summer camp program designed specifically for children with special needs.

Since 1958, the camp has welcomed kids living with developmental, physical, sensory, and learning disabilities, giving them a place to build confidence, independence, friendships, and unforgettable memories through adaptive activities and overnight camp experiences.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom sheds more light on this life-changing program to help kids be kids, make friends, and feel empowered.