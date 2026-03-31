AM Roundup: Deadly New River shooting, Surprise leaders speak with ICE, Women's Final Four is set!

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! D-backs baseball has returned, and the Women's Final Four field is set! It's going to be a big sports week in the Valley!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, March 31; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Storm system bringing wind, rain and cooler air to Arizona

A storm system is on the way. Expect wind, rain, and a break from the heat. Highs still climb to the mid-90s today, but spotty showers move in tonight.

A man is dead after he was reportedly shot early Sunday morning during a party at a home in New River.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home near 7th Avenue and New River Road just before 2:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found a party taking place at the home.

As they were processing the scene, they heard shots coming from inside the home.

Multiple people reportedly ran from the home, and deputies learned that the gunfire had hit someone.

Surprise Mayor Kevin Sartor spoke out today about the March 19 meeting between city officials, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In that meeting, officials discussed the recent purchase of a warehouse that will be used for an ICE processing facility near Waddell and Dysart roads.

“Our number one goal has been to obtain answers and protect our community,” Sartor said. “We took your questions directly to Washington, D.C. and shared them with DHS representatives.”

Sartor said the warehouse will be transformed into a processing facility that will house undocumented immigrants for three to seven days.

Those immigrants will not be released within the Surprise community but will instead be taken to facilities in either El Paso or Salt Lake City or back to their home countries.

Surprise Mayor: ICE processing facility will house single adults, no kids

Newly obtained court documents detail two previous arrests of the person of interest in the disappearance of Isabella Comas, including one where Tommy Rodriguez allegedly threatened to "cut" someone's husband "into pieces".

Comas, 21, was last seen over 75 days ago in Avondale.

Police believe Rodriguez, 39, was driving Comas’ car in the Globe area hours after she was last seen. The car was later found dumped in Phoenix.

Rodriguez has since been charged with stealing and damaging Comas' car.

Court documents detail past arrests for person of interest in the disappearance of Isabella Comas

The NCAA Women’s Final Four tournament is coming to Phoenix, bringing a variety of excitement and interactive events for sports fans!

While the final four games of the 2026 Women's March Madness Tournament are taking place at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, there's more fun to be had outside of the court.

In the link above, check out all the free events in Phoenix this week that are here for the Final Four.

NCAA Women's Final Four highlights big sports week in the Valley