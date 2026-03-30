Man dies after being shot during party at New River home Sunday morning

NEW RIVER, AZ — A man is dead after he was reportedly shot early Sunday morning during a party at a home in New River.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home near 7th Avenue and New River Road just before 2:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found a party taking place at the home.

As they were processing the scene, they heard shots coming from inside the home.

Multiple people reportedly ran from the home, and deputies learned that the gunfire had hit someone.

Deputies began rendering aid to the victim while also trying to detain many people running from the home

The victim, who has only been identified as a 20-year-old man, later died of his injuries.

MCSO says this shooting is being investigated as a homicide, and no suspects are in custody at this point.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office by calling 602-876-1011 or emailing tips@mcso.maricopa.gov.