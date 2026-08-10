AM Roundup: Deadly Mesa crash, big Powerball drawing, storm damage

PHOENIX — It's Monday, and after a stormy Sunday night, the monsoon is expected to ramp up even more this week!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, August 10; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Monsoon storm chances are ramping up!

Storm chances continue ramping up this week in the Valley. Last night brought severe storms and wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour. Scattered storms are possible again this evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy with a high of 108º and lows near 90º.

See the latest coverage of Sunday night's monsoon storm here.

ABC15

See the forecast from Kidcaster Gavin:

Kidcaster Gavin gives your Monday morning forecast from Sequoya Elementary School

A man is in critical condition after being shot and crashing his vehicle into a home in Avondale Friday night, according to Avondale police.

Police responded just after 9 p.m. to the area of Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street for reports of a shooting and a vehicle crashing into a home.

Officers found the adult male driver with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say an adult woman who lives at the home was also injured after being hit by the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators said the driver was shot by a group of unknown people who fled the area and have not been found. A nearby home was also struck by gunfire, but no one else was hurt.

A Phoenix man faces armed robbery and kidnapping charges after police say he robbed the Scottsdale Shake Shack location where he worked, then returned to the store two days later, where he was arrested.

Keondre Simmons, 33, was taken into custody on Wednesday, August 5, in the parking lot of the Shake Shack near Scottsdale and Greenway roads, the same location where police say he robbed two coworkers at gunpoint two days earlier.

According to court documents, Simmons entered the restaurant through the rear delivery door on Aug. 3 armed with a semi-automatic handgun. He allegedly forced one employee into a walk-in cooler at gunpoint, then directed the on-duty manager to open the store safe and hand over approximately $2,800 in cash. Simmons is then accused of locking both employees in the cooler before returning to force them to kneel at gunpoint. He also allegedly took their cellphones and a landline phone, destroying all of them by throwing them into a sink filled with water, according to court paperwork.

Investigators say both victims told police the suspect's physical characteristics, voice, and familiarity with the store - including knowledge of the walk-in cooler latch, the location of gloves and cleaning wipes, and the layout of employee-only areas - were consistent with Simmons, who had called out sick that morning earlier than his typical pattern.

KNXV

Police are investigating a deadly crash in Mesa on Sunday night.

Mesa police say the crash happened along Stapley Drive near Broadway Road.

Police have confirmed the crash is deadly, but it's not clear how many people have died in the crash.

ABC15

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $905 million after nobody took the grand prize in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 5, 9, 35, 54, 63 and red Powerball 7, with a Power Play multiplier of 3.

While no one snagged the $856 million jackpot – the largest prize of the year and the eighth-largest in the game’s history – some players still won sizable prizes, according to the Powerball website.

One ticket sold in Texas matched all five white balls and included the Power Play option to win $2 million. Four other tickets each won $1 million by matching the five white numbers. Those tickets were sold in Arizona, Florida, Michigan and New York.

The new $905 million jackpot will be up for grabs in the next drawing, scheduled for tonight.

Jenny Kane/AP A convenience store employee grabs a Powerball lottery ticket for a customer on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in Portland, Ore.