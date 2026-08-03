AM Roundup: Deadly Gilbert stabbing and police shooting, Kelsey Plum traded to Merc

Happy Monday! Temperatures ease back slightly this week, and monsoon storm chances return!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, August 3; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warning continues in the Valley through Tuesday

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect today as Phoenix climbs to 113º. Monsoon moisture is gradually returning, and an evening storm or two can't be ruled out.

Two people are dead, another person is hospitalized, and a suspect was killed in a shooting involving police after officers responded to a stabbing at a Gilbert home late Saturday night.

According to the Gilbert Police Department, officers were called just before 11 p.m. to a home near Lindsay and Elliot roads for an unknown trouble call. The caller reported someone at the property had been stabbed.

Police said officers went to the back of the property, where there were multiple living structures, and heard a woman screaming from inside one of the buildings.

According to Gilbert police, officers encountered a man matching the suspect's description at the doorway. He ran deeper into the structure, where officers found a man and a woman with obvious injuries. Officers followed the suspect into a bedroom, where an officer shot him.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said three stabbing victims were found on the property. One man died at the scene, one woman was taken to a hospital where she later died, and another woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect shot and killed by police after stabbing leaves two dead in Gilbert

An 11-day-old infant from Surprise was located near Winslow Saturday after reportedly being abducted, according to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they received an alert to locate a suspect vehicle in connection with an abduction. They later located the suspect vehicle and safely recovered the infant.

The baby was taken to a hospital as a precaution and is awaiting reunification with his mother, deputies said.

Surprise police say the newborn's father, who does not have custodial rights, took the baby without permission.

Navajo County Sheriff's Office

A California man faces felony charges after U.S. Postal Inspectors caught him pulling stolen mail — including unvoted election ballots — from a collection box outside a Scottsdale post office.

Richard Anthony Ramos Jr., 26, of Stockton, California, was arrested July 21 at the Scottsdale Hopi Post Office. He is accused of two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to court records filed in Maricopa County.

Investigators say the scheme began as early as May 2026, when the U.S. Postal Inspection Service started receiving reports of stolen checks taken from the blue collection box in front of the Scottsdale Hopi Post Office.

Postal inspectors say the suspect used USPS Priority and Express boxes as "traps," stuffing them inside the collection box to prevent outgoing mail from dropping all the way down. The suspect would then return to retrieve the trap along with the accumulated mail.

On June 30, a postal customer noticed his mail was getting stuck in the box. He peered inside and pulled out cardboard that had been stuffed in to block the mail. He contacted Scottsdale police, who notified postal inspectors according to court paperwork.

CA man arrested in Scottsdale after postal inspectors catch him stealing mail, election ballots

In a blockbuster deal, the Phoenix Mercury have traded for five-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum.

ESPN reported the trade late Saturday night, hours after Phoenix lost to the New York Liberty in a close game, 94-92.

In return, ESPN reports the Los Angeles Sparks will receive Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

A news release from the team confirmed the trade. Plum will wear jersey No. 0.

Plum led the league in scoring earlier this season before getting injured and is averaging 23.9 points and 6.4 assists -- both career highs -- in 12 appearances.

Jeff Chiu/AP Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum during a WNBA preseason basketball game against the Golden State Valkyries in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)