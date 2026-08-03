MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning continues in the Valley through Tuesday

PHOENIX — Our Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through at least Tuesday .

Temperatures are set to climb to 113 degree in Phoenix today, but highs come down slightly on Tuesday, though they will still top 110 degrees.

So, our ABC15 Weather Action Days continue through Tuesday as a reminder to take action to stay safe in this dangerous heat. Limit your time outside and drink plenty of water throughout the day. Bring your pets inside too, and never leave kids or pets in the car.

Heat like this is becoming more common as our climate changes, and one of the biggest drivers here in the Valley is the rapid growth of our urban heat island.

Chief Meteorologist Amber Sullins spoke with researchers at ASU who have identified another reason why overnight temperatures in Phoenix keep getting hotter year after year. They have found that heat is being transported overnight from the west and northwest Valley into Phoenix.

Watch the full interview here:

Monsoon moisture, however, is finally returning!

Storms are expected to fire up over the White Mountains and southeastern Arizona this afternoon and evening, and a Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect for southeastern Arizona. For the Valley, the main threats tonight are gusty outflow winds over 35 mph and blowing dust pushing into Pinal and Maricopa counties this evening.

There is also a slight chance colliding outflows could spark a storm or two near Phoenix later this evening.

Storm chances continue Tuesday with another outflow possible in the Valley by the evening.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 0.78" (-3.16" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 0.46" (-0.56" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

