AM Roundup: Deadly Buckeye shooting, PHX PD fires sergeant who went to ICE protest with gun

PHOENIX — Happy Friday! It's the last day of the workweek, and it will be a great weekend to hit the pool!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, May 15; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Taking a break from the triple digits

We're taking a bit of a break from the triple digits today, with afternoon temperatures expected to be in the upper 90s across Metro Phoenix.

Air quality will be unhealthy as an Ozone High Pollution Advisory will be in place today. Expect mostly clear and calm conditions tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

The ABC15 Investigators have confirmed that a Phoenix police sergeant has been fired after videos captured him at a high school ICE protest armed and wearing a mask in January.

Last month, body camera video showed tense moments as off-duty Sergeant Dusten Mullen told a Chandler police officer he was at the protest with a goal to get kids in jail if they wanted to break the law.

“My plan is legitimately to just let them all assault me, and you guys arrest them all,” Mullen could be heard saying, “ I will keep it on film. I also have other people filming from a distance, so my goal would be to get all these kids in jail if they want to break the law.”

Mullen was placed on administrative leave in April as the Phoenix Police Department investigated Mullen's involvement in the protest, which escalated to the arrest of one teenager.

Phoenix police fire sergeant who brought gun to ICE protest

One woman is dead, and two other women are hurt after a shooting outside a Buckeye home on Thursday night.

Buckeye police say they were called to the area near Rooks and Broadway roads around 8:15 p.m. for a shots-fired call.

When officers arrived, they found three women suffering from gunshot wounds.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two others were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police say the three women range in age from 16 to 20 years old.

One woman dead, two others hurt after shooting outside Buckeye home

The roof of a strip mall near Cave Creek and Greenway roads in Phoenix partially collapsed on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just after 11 a.m.

Aerial video from the scene showed what appeared to be part of the roof of the shopping center on some vehicles outside the building.

Officials from the Phoenix Fire Department say a decorative false mansard collapsed from the building.

Partial roof collapse near Cave Creek and Greenway roads in Phoenix

The National Football League has released the 2026 schedule.

The Arizona Cardinals will open the season in Los Angeles to take on the Chargers after going 3-14 in 2025.

Other notable road trips for the Cards include the New York Giants, Dallas, Kansas City, and New Orleans.

The home opener will come in Week 2 when the Seattle Seahawks come to the Valley.

Detroit, Denver, Washington, Philadelphia, the New York Jets, and Las Vegas will all make trips to Glendale to face the Cards.

In the player below, Craig Fouhy and Collin Harmon discuss the Cardinals' schedule and the outlook for the 2026 season.