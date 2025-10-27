AM Roundup: Deadly apartment complex shootings, how SNAP funding lapse will impact community

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! We're almost to Halloween!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, October 27, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warm week on tap

We're wrapping up October on a warm note! Sunshine sticks around with highs around 90º today and overnight lows in the 60s. Tomorrow, we crank up he heat a bit more with highs reaching 92º.

Two people dead after shootings at West Valley apartment complexes

Two people have died after shootings at West Valley apartment complexes on Sunday.

The first shooting took place near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale around 2:30 a.m.

A 24-year-old man died from his injuries, Glendale police say.

The second shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road in west Phoenix around 4:45 p.m.

There, a woman was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition, where she later died.

No suspect information has been released in either case.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, will lapse in November due to the ongoing government shutdown, leaving those who rely on the program each month unsure of how they’ll buy food.

That includes some of the state’s most vulnerable residents: people experiencing homelessness.

Every Sunday for the past 25 years, The Bridge for Community Services has provided free meals and support to people in downtown Phoenix.

“I have been homeless, I have been hungry before, so this is something near and dear to my heart,” Doc, a volunteer, said.

Doc says many people who come for meals also rely on SNAP benefits.

SNAP benefits lapsing could bring more demand to community organizations

After heavy rains earlier this month, homeowners in a newly developed San Tan Valley neighborhood began noticing unusual sinking spots in their yards.

The Edgewood neighborhood is near Ironwood and Pima roads.

One resident, J.R. Fuentes, is now missing dirt under the front corner of his home.

"My first thought was, 'Is the house going to hold up?'"

Other residents have gaps that are several feet long under their driveways, paver walkways that have sunk, or holes up to a foot deep in their front landscape areas.

After storms, homeowners complain of sinking spots in their yards

A bear cub spotted wandering through San Tan Valley over the past week has been safely captured and relocated by wildlife officials.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Arizona Game & Fish Department were first called out last week after reports of a small bear roaming the area, but they were unable to locate it at the time.

On Saturday, deputies found the animal perched near the top of a tall palm tree.

With help from Arizona Game & Fish, Rural Metro Fire, and Queen Creek Fire & Medical, crews safely brought the cub down.

Officials say the cub will be transported to northern Arizona, where he’ll be released back into the wild.