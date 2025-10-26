Bear cub safely captured in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — A bear cub spotted wandering through San Tan Valley over the past week has been safely captured and relocated by wildlife officials.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Arizona Game & Fish Department were first called out last week after reports of a small bear roaming the area, but they were unable to locate it at the time.

On Saturday, the cub was seen again near Arizona Farms and Felix Road.

Deputies found the animal perched near the top of a tall palm tree.

With help from Arizona Game & Fish, Rural Metro Fire, and Queen Creek Fire & Medical, crews safely brought the cub down.

Officials say the cub will be transported to northern Arizona, where he’ll be released back into the wild.