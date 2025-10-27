MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: We're not done with the 90s in the Valley

PHOENIX — We’re cranking up the heat once again across Arizona!
High pressure is building in, sending our temperatures back into the low 90s for the next few days.
Typically, Phoenix sees its last 90-degree day around October 30th, though we’ve hit 90s as late as mid-November, like in 2020.
The ridge of high pressure will keep the state dry and mild, but a weak disturbance passing through on Wednesday will pick up the winds and cool things down a bit across the high country.
The Valley will feel that change too, just in time for Halloween. Highs will dip into the upper 80s on Friday, with trick-or-treating temps comfortably in the 70s.
2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.65" from average)
Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
