One man is dead after shooting in Glendale early Sunday morning

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are investigating after a man was found shot early Sunday morning.

Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to an apartment complex near 63rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road after a caller reported a man bleeding and not moving.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. Police say he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. At this time, no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glendale Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.