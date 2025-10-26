SNAP benefits lapsing could bring more demand to community organizations

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, will lapse in November due to the ongoing government shutdown, leaving those who rely on the program each month unsure of how they’ll buy food.

That includes some of the state’s most vulnerable residents: people experiencing homelessness.

Every Sunday for the past 25 years, The Bridge for Community Services has provided free meals and support to people in downtown Phoenix.

“I have been homeless, I have been hungry before, so this is something near and dear to my heart,” Doc, a volunteer, said.

Doc says many people who come for meals also rely on SNAP benefits.

“Being unhoused, they can still have a SNAP card. With that going away, it limits their ability to eat,” Doc said.

Waiting in line for food, Maurice Prue says losing that assistance will mean more uncertainty.

“A few days of hunger, and coming to more places like this for food,” he said.

Cherri Wood shares the same concern.

“There’s no reason why the strongest country in the world, as we claim, is going to let people starve,” she said.

Volunteers expect the need to grow sharply once benefits stop. The organization already serves around 400 people every Sunday, according to volunteer Kat Pollard.

“If they’re not getting their checks, we’re going to see a massive increase for sure here,” Pollard said.

Despite the uncertainty, Pollard says they’re committed to continuing their work.

“It comes from our hearts, and our pockets, not from anywhere else, just what we put into it. We’ll be here.”

So far, two state governors, in Louisiana and Virginia, have declared emergencies to free up funds for SNAP recipients.