After storms, homeowners complain of sinking spots in their yards 

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — After heavy rains earlier this month, homeowners in a newly developed San Tan Valley neighborhood began noticing unusual sinking spots in their yards.

The Edgewood neighborhood is near Ironwood and Pima roads.

One resident, J.R. Fuentes, is now missing dirt under the front corner of his home.

"My first thought was, 'Is the house going to hold up?'"

Other residents have gaps that are several feet long under their driveways, paver walkways that have sunk, or holes up to a foot deep in their front landscape areas.

Even a section of street has caved in, and barricades block cars from driving over the spot.

"We would dearly love to just go back - reverse time - and put it back the way it was, but know it's safe," said homeowner Dave Nacke.

Neighbors say it's unclear whether there was a dirt compaction problem on their lots or if there is some other explanation for the erosion.

ABC15 left messages for the builder by phone and email on Friday, but we did not receive a response as of Sunday night.

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors, which oversees builders in our state, has received two complaints from Edgewood residents about the sinking spots.