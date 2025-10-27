Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman 'extremely critical' after being shot at west Phoenix apartment complex

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. near 43rd Ave and Thomas Road
PHOENIX — A woman is seriously hurt after she was reportedly shot Sunday afternoon at a west Phoenix apartment complex.

Phoenix police were called to the complex near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road around 4:45 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital in "extremely critical condition," according to police.

The person who shot the woman is reportedly still at large.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

