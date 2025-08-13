AM Roundup: DCS scrutiny after deaths, weather changes, deadly Gilbert shooting

Good Wednesday morning!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for August 13; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From the ABC15 Meteorologists - Monsoon storm chances in the Valley this week

Monsoon storm chances are finally ramping up this week in the Valley!

Here in the Valley, there’s a chance of storms moving in off the higher terrain in the late afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

A woman has died and a man is in custody after a shooting at an extended stay in Gilbert, police said.

Gilbert police say it happened just before 6 p.m. at the InTown Suites Extended Stay near Country Club Drive and Guadalupe Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. They performed life-saving measures before she was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Police say a man also "retreated inside a room and barricaded."

Officers were able to make contact with the man and he later surrendered without incident.

"There was some sort of ongoing feud that possibly led to tonight's events," police said.

Woman shot and killed, man in custody after shooting at Gilbert extended stay

The Pinal County Attorney's Office has announced it will seek the death penalty against the man accused of shooting and killing Apache Junction Officer Gabriel Facio.

County Attorney Brad Miller made the announcement during a news conference in Florence on Tuesday.

“The decision follows a thorough review of the facts, evidence, and applicable laws and was made in consultation with input from experienced prosecutors in our office,” said County Attorney Miller.

On June 2, Officer Facio was responding to a road rage incident near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road when he was allegedly shot by 37-year-old Roger Nunez.

According to documents, Nunez told officers he did not have a weapon in his vehicle. However, when asked to step out of the vehicle, Nunez pulled out a firearm and walked away from the vehicle, ignoring verbal commands from officers to stop and drop his weapon.

Phoenix is not done fighting Nubia Rodriguez.

For more than three years, officials tried to prosecute her for the tragic death of Officer Paul Rutherford, with police and prosecutors withholding key video evidence and using misleading and biased testimony to obtain a negligent homicide charge.

When the court tossed charges against Rodriguez, she filed a lawsuit for malicious prosecution against the city.

In April, it appeared the legal drama surrounding the case would finally end.

Phoenix’s outside attorneys filed for a stay in the lawsuit because they had reached a tentative settlement with Rodriguez and just needed final approval.

It now appears Phoenix has pulled out of the agreement, court records show.

Rodriguez's attorney, Larry Wulkan, declined to comment specifically on the failed settlement.

ABC15's interview with State Senator Carine Werner comes after the high-profile murders of three kids known to DCS.

The state lawmaker with direct oversight of the Department of Child Safety told ABC15 there must be a change within the system.

ABC15's interview follows the high-profile murders of three children known to DCS: 14-year-old Emily Pike, 16-year-old Zariah Dodd, and 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste.

"We have three dead children, the system has failed," said State Senator Werner.

Senator Werner, who is the Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, first announced a probe into DCS after Emily was found dead in February of this year. The San Carlos Apache teen had been reported missing from a Valley group home licensed by the state.

ABC15 attended a public hearing back in May at the state Capitol. There, the Joint Legislative Committee over the Department of Child Safety heard from tribal leaders, DCS, and law enforcement.

"We have these awful incidents, and you know, we're missing something somewhere along the road here," said Sen. Werner.

She told ABC15 she would be meeting with the DCS Director this week and shares some of the same questions raised by the community, particularly following the murder of Rebekah Baptiste.

'The system has failed': Lawmaker over DCS says there must be change