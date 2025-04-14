AM Roundup: Daybell trial week two, Phoenix firefighter hurt, Daniel Robinson search continues

Happy Monday! This is one of your last reminders: tomorrow is Tax Day!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for April 14, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Not as hot, but still in the 90s through midweek

We're starting off the week hot and cloudy with temperatures almost 10 degrees above normal. Expect breezy conditions at times this afternoon with a high of 96º in Phoenix.

Overnight, we'll be partly cloudy with a low of 69.

Around 100 volunteers gathered in the Arizona desert Saturday to continue the search for Daniel Robinson.

Daniel, a geologist and scientist, disappeared from a work site in the area in June 2021.

Detectives found his Jeep crashed into a ravine nearly a month later, about four miles from where he was last seen, with his clothes and his belongings at the crash site, but no body.

“I really appreciate it, from the bottom of my heart," David Robinson, Daniel's dad, said to the search group.

Many of the volunteers have searched with David before, hoping this time the search will lead to closure.

Search for scientist gone missing in Arizona in 2021 continues in the desert

A Phoenix firefighter was taken to a hospital after responding to a mobile home fire Sunday afternoon near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road.

Five people have been displaced, and a community assistance program is helping with their needs.

Officials say a firefighter suffered an "upper extremity injury" and is in stable condition.

After two men took her wheelchair out of her driveway in February, a Gilbert woman is getting a new wheelchair thanks to the generosity of an ABC15 viewer.

Paula Gillette-West fought and beat cancer, but during her fight, she had to have her leg amputated.

When she returned home one day in February, she found her custom wheelchair had been taken out of her driveway.

After ABC15 was the first to report the theft, viewer Josh Turner called the station and said he and his law firm would cover the cost of the new chair.

Watch Paula receive her new chair, and catch up on previous coverage on the theft in the video player below:

Gilbert woman gets new wheelchair after having it stolen in February

Lori Daybell's first Arizona trial will resume this morning, marking week two.

Daybell is accused of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, with the help of her brother. Alex Cox shot and killed Vallow in July 2019, but he claimed self-defense.

There will be an early start time on April 14 and 15 at 10 a.m.

ABC15 will stream Lori Daybell's Arizona trial as it unfolds live on theABC15 streaming app, as well as theABC15 YouTube channel.