Lori Daybell Arizona trial week two: Court to begin early Monday and Tuesday

PHOENIX — Lori Daybell's first Arizona trial resumes Monday morning, marking week two.

Daybell is accused of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, with the help of her brother. Alex Cox shot and killed Vallow in July 2019, but he claimed self-defense.

There will be an early start time for court on April 14 and 15, at 10 a.m.

ABC15 will stream Lori Daybell's Arizona trial as it unfolds live on the ABC15 streaming app, as well as the ABC15 YouTube channel. The live streams have a 30-minute delay from a judge's orders.

So far, several witnesses have been called to the stand, including Daybell’s brother, Adam Cox.

Daybell, during cross-examination, seemed to attempt to create separation between her relationship with Adam. One of her final questions included if Adam had heard or seen her or Alex conspire to kill Vallow. Adam said "no." On redirect, Adam said he told his family he believed Alex and Daybell had planned to kill Vallow. At one point, he even said there was “no doubt in my mind."

Another witness called to the stand was Serena Sharpe, who met Daybell during a religious conference at the end of 2018.

Retired homicide detective Daniel Coons has also been on the stand, testifying that he believes Cox fired the second shot while Vallow was on the ground. He cited the autopsy and evidence from the scene, including a divot found in the wood floor at the rental home where Vallow was shot.

Nancy Jo Hancock, who met Vallow on an LDS dating app a few weeks before his death, also answered questions on the stand.

Chandler Fire Department first responders have also testified about their experiences on the day Vallow was shot.

