MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Not as hot but still in the 90s through midweek

PHOENIX — Starting off the week not as hot but we will still see temperatures in Phoenix reach the mid-90s through midweek.

Other outside factors, UV Index will remain high between 8-10 meaning your burn time is about 15 minutes without sunblock. Air Quality is moderate and Heat Risk is minor to moderate.

Remember to stay hydrated, limit your time outside in the afternoon, and never leave kids or pets in your car for any amount of time.

A storm system moving into the West Coast will send a smaller cut-off area of energy our way Monday and Tuesday, keeping us partly cloudy.

While moisture will be available in the mid-levels, it will be fairly dry at the surface, so rain chances in the Valley are slim Tuesday morning, but a few sprinkles in the higher elevations can not be ruled out.

The main area of energy moves into Arizona Friday into Saturday, bringing better rain and snow chances and a big drop in temperatures.

Temperatures will drop back into the 80s and 70s by the end of this week, with morning lows in the Valley in the 50s.

Stay tuned for more update.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.86" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

