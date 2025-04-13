Five people displaced, Phoenix firefighter hurt after mobile home fire

PHOENIX — A Phoenix firefighter was taken to a hospital after responding to a mobile home fire Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the mobile home fire began just after 2:30 p.m., near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road.

Five people have been displaced and a community assistance program is helping with their needs.

Officials say a firefighter suffered an "upper extremity injury" and is in stable condition.

Phoenix fire crews quickly prevented the fire from spreading to other homes.

The investigation remains ongoing. It is unclear what caused the fire.

No other details have been released.