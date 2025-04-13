Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsSouth Phoenix News

Actions

Five people displaced, Phoenix firefighter hurt after mobile home fire

A firefighter suffered an "upper extremity injury" and is in stable condition
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
19th ave and baseline rd fire
Posted

PHOENIX — A Phoenix firefighter was taken to a hospital after responding to a mobile home fire Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the mobile home fire began just after 2:30 p.m., near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road.

Five people have been displaced and a community assistance program is helping with their needs.

Officials say a firefighter suffered an "upper extremity injury" and is in stable condition.

Phoenix fire crews quickly prevented the fire from spreading to other homes.

The investigation remains ongoing. It is unclear what caused the fire.

No other details have been released.

Latest from ABC15:

Rory McIlroy captures the Masters in thrilling playoff and completes Grand Slam WATCH: Sustainability efforts across the Valley Watch the latest news and shows on your favorite streaming devices! Schumer seeks to halt flights for New York helicopter company after deadly crash DEALS: Tax Day treats, Easter events, legal clinics & more Valley discounts Trump admin tells court man mistakenly sent to Salvadoran prison is alive

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win a trip for 2 to NYC!