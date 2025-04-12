Gilbert woman gets new wheelchair after having it stolen in February

GILBERT, AZ — After two men took her wheelchair out of her driveway in February, a Gilbert woman is getting a new wheelchair today thanks to the generosity of an ABC15 viewer.

Paula Gillette-West fought and beat cancer, but during her fight, she had to have her leg amputated.

When she returned home one day in February, she found her custom wheelchair had been taken out of her driveway.

After ABC15 was the first to report the theft, viewer Josh Turner called the station and said he and his law firm would cover the cost of the new chair.

On Friday, Paula got the new chair!

Watch Paula receive her new chair, and catch up on previous coverage on the theft in the video player above.