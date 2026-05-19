AM Roundup: Central Phoenix bank robbery, local reaction to CA mosque shooting, tackling Gilbert water issues

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! Temperatures will start to climb today, but we are still a few days away from seeing triple-digit heat return.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, May 19; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warming up across Arizona

It was a cool start to the week, but temperatures start climbing today, and they'll keep climbing each and every day. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s and lows tonight in the 70s.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Adolin:

Kidcaster Adolin gives your Tuesday morning forecast from Basha Elementary School

A man is facing federal charges after a reported armed bank robbery on Monday afternoon near the Biltmore Fashion Park.

At around 12:30 p.m., law enforcement was alerted to a robbery at Chase Bank near 27th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix.

A man entered the bank and fired one shot into the ceiling with an AK-47 rifle, according to FBI officials.

The robber reportedly left the area in a box truck with an undisclosed amount of money.

Nobody inside the bank was injured during the robbery.

Following multiple cases of vandalism and threats against Valley mosques in recent months, as well as a shooting that left three dead at a mosque in San Diego Monday, local faith leaders are condemning violent and hateful acts.

Following the shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, ABC15 reached out to law enforcement across the greater Phoenix Metro Area. Police departments in Chandler, Mesa and Peoria said they are conducting patrols at local mosques; meanwhile, Scottsdale and Avondale Police said they are also in contact with mosques and are providing any help requested.

Muslim community members are speaking up against the violence.

Valley Muslim community responding to recent violence

Gilbert's drinking water supply faces growing pressure, and the town is taking steps to help residents find leaks they may not know they have.

Nearly 70% of Gilbert's drinking water is used outdoors. Town officials say hidden leaks in pools and irrigation systems can quietly drain thousands of gallons of water every month from individual homes.

"Water is growing even more scarce in Arizona, and we're having a lot of contention with the Colorado River," Jordyn Williamson with the Town of Gilbert said.

More than 40% of Gilbert's supply comes from the Colorado River, a source under growing pressure from drought and regional demand. To get ahead of it, the town is fast-tracking 8 new wells and making multimillion-dollar upgrades to its North Water Treatment Plant.

"We're having to make some changes and be a little bit more on top of our consumption," Williamson said.

The town is also sending specialists directly to residents' homes to find problems people don't know they have.

Gilbert tackles water waste by sending conservation specialists directly to residents' front doors

A 9-year-old from Scottsdale is turning backyard curiosity and desert adventures into a mission to protect wildlife, and people across the country are starting to notice.

Luke has climbed into the top 1% of the nationwide Jr. Ranger Competition, a contest supporting the National Wildlife Federation that celebrates kids passionate about conservation and the outdoors. If he wins, he gets to go on a real-life adventure with wildlife conservationist Jeff Corwin.

But what makes Luke stand out isn't just the ranking; it's the way he's using his growing voice to inspire other children to care about the planet around them.

Whether he's hiking Arizona trails, rescuing small animals, climbing trees with his dog Booker, or sharing wildlife adventures on his budding YouTube channel, Luke approaches nature with the excitement of a kid and the heart of a true conservationist.

Scottsdale boy using love of outdoors to inspire others to protect wildlife