AM Roundup: Arrest made after WHCD threat, crash into Phoenix auto shop, Phoenix police shooting

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! Enjoy this weather while we have it - we're getting to that point in the year where extreme Arizona heat is only weeks away!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, April 27; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Breezy Monday on tap

It's a cool and breezy start to the week across the Valley. Expect highs in the low 80s today with afternoon winds picking up, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Nellie:

Kidcaster Nellie gives your Monday morning forecast from Sequoya Elementary School

President Donald Trump, members of his administration and the press attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner are safe after a shooting in a security area as the event began Saturday night.

Trump posted surveillance video appearing to show the individual running through the hotel as Secret Service agents fired their weapons. A Scripps News employee who attended the event also captured images of authorities apprehending the suspect near the security checkpoint. The Associated Press identified him as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California.

Oz Pearlman, the mentalist, enlisted as the evening’s entertainer, was performing a magic trick for Trump on stage as shots rang out outside the ballroom, he told The Associated Press, which had two dozen journalists there.

Also there Saturday night was Arizona congressman Abe Hamadeh, who spoke with ABC15's Josh Kristianto about his experience at the dinner.

Congressman Abe Hamadeh reacts to White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting

A car crashed into a Phoenix auto shop and burst into flames Saturday night, highlighting ongoing concerns from business owners and neighbors about reckless driving along 7th Avenue.

Phoenix police say the crash happened along 7th Avenue just north of Indian School Road. Witnesses told police the occupants of the vehicle fled before officers arrived. Police later found a man nearby with injuries.

For Denver Davis, the owner of Denver's Car Care, the crash is personal. He has built his auto shop from the ground up over nearly two decades.

"This is my business… this is who I am," Davis said. Davis received a call about the crash on Saturday night.

"I walked around the corner… it was on fire… I just hit my knees," Davis said.

The incident is part of a larger problem along the corridor, according to residents and business owners. Less than two weeks ago, Phoenix police say a driver lost control along the same stretch, crossed into oncoming traffic, and crashed into a patrol car.

Phoenix business owners demand safety changes after car crashes into auto shop and bursts into flames

One day after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office sued to block a proposed ICE facility in the West Valley, community leaders and residents gathered to protest the facility.

The demonstration unfolded Saturday evening near an industrial warehouse in Surprise that the federal government is planning to turn into an ICE processing facility for undocumented immigrants.

More than 250 people turned out, some held handmade signs with messages that read, “Ban warehouse detention camps” and “This is not okay.” A tuba player joined the protesters as cars drove by and honked in support.

Surprise resident Deb Gentry attended the protest along with her husband, David.

"I've watched the news, certainly, and seen what ICE has done in Portland, in Chicago, in Minneapolis. And I don't want that here,” Deb Gentry said.

The warehouse sits less than a mile from Dysart High School.

Surprise residents protest planned ICE facility following attorney general lawsuit

Phoenix police say officers were involved in a shooting that left one woman injured overnight.

The incident occurred near 40th Street and Indian School Road around 1 a.m. Monday.

According to police, a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and no suspects are outstanding.

No officers were injured.

Reporter Adam Mintzer will have the latest on this developing story today on ABC15 Mornings.

KNXV