MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cool and breezy start to the week across Arizona

PHOENIX — It's a cool and breezy start to the week in the Valley!

Highs today stay in the low 80s today with afternoon breezes picking up. Gusts up to 25 mph are possible across the Valley and into the high country.

A warming trend takes over Tuesday and Wednesday, pushing temperatures back into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Then, a storm system moves in later this week, bringing rain chances to the Valley and southern Arizona.

The best chance for rain arrives late Thursday night into early Friday morning, with southeastern Arizona favored for the highest totals.

Stay tuned as the timing comes into focus over the next few days.

The heat returns for the weekend. Expect highs back in the 90s Saturday and Sunday.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.46" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

