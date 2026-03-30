AM Roundup: Arizona heading to Final Four, missing woman's body found in canal, No Kings protests

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! With the Wildcats in the men's Final Four and the women's Final Four to take place in Phoenix, basketball lovers have everything they could ask for this week!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, March 30; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Slight rain chances to start the week in the Valley

Gusty winds, blowing dust, and isolated showers made for an active end to the weekend.

Monday keeps that slight storm chance alive at 10% into the evening. Partly cloudy skies and a high of 96º round out the day.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Zane:

Kidcaster Zane gives your Monday morning forecast from Basha Elementary School

Coach Tommy Lloyd climbed the ladder, cut the last strand of the net and waved to the Arizona fans while they chanted, “Tommy! Tommy!”

Lloyd and the Wildcats are back in the Final Four for the first time since Lute Olson's heyday 25 years ago as Arizona once again looks like a threat to win it all.

Freshman Koa Peat scored 20 points with his strength inside and Arizona's defense bottled up Purdue in the second half to give the top-seeded Wildcats a 79-64 victory in the NCAA Tournament's West Region final on Saturday night.

“Just being a kid from Arizona, to take this team to a Final Four, man, it’s a blessing,” said Peat, who was named the region’s Most Outstanding Player. “I’m proud of these guys. We worked for this. We’re not done yet.”

After years of disappointment in March, Lloyd has gotten Arizona (36-2) back to being a championship contender thanks to a talented freshman class led by Peat to go along with veterans like Big 12 Player of the Year Jaden Bradley.

Arizona reaches its first Final Four in 25 years with 79-64 win over Purdue

The body of a woman pulled from a Scottsdale canal on Saturday has been identified as a Native woman reported missing last week.

Scottsdale police said Sunday they have identified the body pulled from the canal near Scottsdale and Indian Bend roads as 28-year-old Passion Schurz.

Schurz was originally reported missing to Salt River Police on March 22.

Her cause of death has not yet been determined. The medical examiner is still working on a full report, including toxicology results.

A fast-moving fire damaged multiple units at a Mesa apartment complex on Sunday, displacing about 25 people.

Captain Chris Tiller said crews responded to a fire near Gilbert Road and Main Street that started on the second floor and quickly spread.

Authorities say the flames began in a roof overhang and moved rapidly. The fire directly impacted at least three units, with additional damage to units on either side. Three units below suffered water damage, and smoke affected several others.

People inside one of the affected units first reported the fire. Crews say they knocked down the flames quickly.

The fire impacted 13 units at the complex.

Fast-moving Mesa apartment fire displaces about 25 people, fire officials say

Thousands across the Valley took part in No Kings rallies on Saturday as part of a nationwide protest against the Trump administration.

The White House is calling these demonstrations “Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions.”

At least a couple thousand people showed up near 4th Avenue and Washington Street in downtown Phoenix on Saturday to make their voices heard.

Many were upset over military actions taken in Venezuela and Iran. Others were decrying recent headlines involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Thousands take part in 'No Kings' rallies across the Valley Saturday