Fast-moving Mesa apartment fire displaces about 25 people, fire officials say

MESA — A fast-moving fire damaged multiple units at a Phoenix apartment complex on Sunday, displacing about 25 people.

Captain Chris Tiller said crews responded to a fire near Gilbert Road and Main Street that started on the second floor and quickly spread.

Authorities say the flames began in a roof overhang and moved rapidly. The fire directly impacted at least three units, with additional damage to units on either side. Three units below suffered water damage, and smoke affected several others.

People inside one of the affected units first reported the fire. Crews say they knocked down the flames quickly.

The fire impacted 13 units in total.

Firefighters rotated crews due to the heat. The Chandler Fire Department and Tempe Fire Medical Rescue provided additional support through mutual aid.

No injuries were reported among firefighters or residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.