MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Slight rain chances to start the week in the Valley

PHOENIX — The heat is not letting up just yet across the Valley.

Highs will climb into the mid-90s Monday, continuing a stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures that has been challenging daily records.

There is also a slight chance for storms to keep an eye on.

Moisture streaming northward from Mexico will boost surface dew points into the 50s by mid-morning.

That added humidity, combined with a good amount of sunshine, will allow for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Most of the storms that develop will be mainly across far southern Maricopa County, western Pinal County, and the higher terrain north and east of the Valley.

Any storms that develop could produce localized wind gusts up to 40 mph, similar to Sunday.

Relief is coming, but we'll have to wait until the middle of the week.

A storm system moves through the state Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing cooler air and additional rain chances. Any lingering rain across Arizona wraps up by Wednesday evening.

Highs fall back into the mid-80s by Wednesday.

The cooler stretch does not last long, though.

High pressure builds back in from the west by the end of the week, pushing Valley highs back into the low to mid-90s through Easter weekend.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.23" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

