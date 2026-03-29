WATCH: Thousands take part in 'No Kings' rallies across the Valley Saturday

PHOENIX — Thousands across the Valley took part in No Kings rallies on Saturday as part of a nationwide protest against the Trump administration.

The White House is calling these demonstrations “Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions.”

At least a couple thousand people showed up near 4th Avenue and Washington Street in downtown Phoenix on Saturday to make their voices heard.

Many were upset over military actions taken in Venezuela and Iran. Others were decrying recent headlines involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The White House says in his first year back in office, President Donald Trump’s policies have contributed to the largest homicide drop on record, a boost in energy production and a cut in fentanyl trafficking at the southern border by 56%.

ABC15's Josh Kristianto has the full story in the player above.