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Body pulled from Scottsdale canal Saturday identified as missing Native woman

Passion Schurz, 28, was originally reported missing on March 22
A mother of two from the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community has been missing for more than a week. Now her family fears this is yet another Missing and Murdered Indigenous People case. They are calling for more urgency in the search. Passion Schurz was last seen on March 19 at her family home near Dobson and Chaparral roads within the SRPMIC. At a nearby park in Scottsdale, four missing person flyers for Schurz are now posted.
Volunteers, MMIP advocates help in search for missing Native woman
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SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The body of a woman pulled from a Scottsdale canal on Saturday has been identified as a Native woman reported missing last week.

Scottsdale police said Sunday they have identified the body pulled from the canal near Scottsdale and Indian Bend roads as 28-year-old Passion Schurz.

Schurz was originally reported missing to Salt River Police on March 22.

Video in the player above shows previous coverage of volunteers helping in the search effort for Passion Schurz.

Her cause of death has not yet been determined. The medical examiner is still working on a full report, including toxicology results.

Anyone with information on Schurz' death is asked to call Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000.

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