Body pulled from Scottsdale canal Saturday identified as missing Native woman

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The body of a woman pulled from a Scottsdale canal on Saturday has been identified as a Native woman reported missing last week.

Scottsdale police said Sunday they have identified the body pulled from the canal near Scottsdale and Indian Bend roads as 28-year-old Passion Schurz.

Schurz was originally reported missing to Salt River Police on March 22.

Video in the player above shows previous coverage of volunteers helping in the search effort for Passion Schurz.

Her cause of death has not yet been determined. The medical examiner is still working on a full report, including toxicology results.

Anyone with information on Schurz' death is asked to call Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000.