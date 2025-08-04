AM Roundup: Another animal cruelty raid, South Phoenix school closes suddenly, extreme heat

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! It's going to be extremely hot this week, so make sure you are keeping cool and staying hydrated!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, August 4, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Dangerous heat

The extreme heat isn't letting up, with dangerously hot conditions sticking around all week. Today, expect sunny skies and a high of 112º with an overnight low around 90º.

Over 50 animals were rescued from a Rio Verde property on Saturday after being found with no food or water.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Crimes and MASH units were "executing the seizure of over 50 animals from heartbreaking conditions."

Officials say among those rescued were horses, camels, peacocks, rams, goats, sheep, tortoises, a cockatoo, a bull, and a zebra.

On Saturday, temperatures reached a high of 114° in the Valley.

A south Phoenix elementary school is closed through at least fall break.

District leaders announced Sunday that Kyrene de la Sierra Elementary School near Loop 202 and Desert Foothills Parkway would close for roof construction on the building.

Students will learn remotely starting Monday through the rest of the week. The building closure will last through at least fall break.

Kyrene School District leaders say they are working to establish alternate campuses for students to attend in-person during the closure.

The Mountain Ridge High School community in Glendale gathered Sunday night to pray for the recovery of a teenager who was hit by a vehicle on Friday.

“It really brings me joy knowing that all these people care about him,” said Jed Billings, who is a friend of the victim.

The candles were flickering alongside phone flashlights, all for a 13-year-old who was hit by a pickup truck on the way to school Friday morning near 67th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in Glendale.

The teen, whom organizers are keeping anonymous out of respect for the family, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A group of adults with disabilities recently completed an extraordinary challenge, rafting 220 miles down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon over ten days.

For Kelley Parker, staying still is the real challenge. The above-the-knee amputee was one of several Ability360 athletes who proved that disabilities don't define limitations during this summer's epic adventure.

"There's an opportunity to go down the Grand Canyon, sign me up," Parker said.

Parker lives for active moments, whether she's riding a Harley to see the country on two wheels or wakeboarding across Arizona's lakes. So when the opportunity came to raft the mighty Colorado River for a ten-day, 220-mile journey, not even challenging weather conditions could deter her.

