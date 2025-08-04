MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hottest week of the year in the Valley!

PHOENIX — Dangerously hot weather continues across the state, and unfortunately, there’s still little relief in sight.

The Extreme Heat Warning for the Valley has now been extended through 8 p.m. Friday. This alert also includes all of southern Arizona and the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet.

Any time heat alerts like this are in effect, those days are designated ABC15 Weather Action Days to remind you to take steps to protect yourself, your family, and your pets.

Temperatures will stay dangerously high through the end of the week, and Phoenix could break more records next week as highs soar above 115 degrees on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Right now, we’re forecasting 118 degrees on Thursday. If that holds, it would be the hottest temperature ever recorded in Phoenix during the month of August.

Starting Wednesday, our heat risk level reaches “Extreme,” the highest tier on our scale. That means everyone, regardless of age or health, is at risk for heat-related illness.

Be sure to stay hydrated, avoid being outdoors between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and bring pets inside. If you must work outside, take frequent breaks in the shade and drink water regularly.

Also, use caution when touching outdoor surfaces like car doors or playground equipment. They can cause serious burns in just seconds.

Monsoon moisture will continue to bring slight chances for storms to southern and eastern Arizona, but the forecast in the Valley stays dry for now.

There’s a small chance some of that moisture edges closer to us this weekend. We’ll keep tracking it and bring you the latest as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.34" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.86" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

