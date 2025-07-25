AM Roundup: AJ police chief remembers fallen officer, Hulk Hogan's Valley legacy, D-backs trade Josh Naylor

Happy Friday! You made it through the week. It's about time to relax for the weekend.

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Break from monsoon storms as temperatures soar

Temperatures are on the rise as monsoon moisture moves out! Valley highs hit 108º on Friday and keep climbing, flirting with 110º by Sunday and early next week.

Nearly two months after Officer Gabriel Facio was killed in the line of duty, his presence is still felt every day at the Apache Junction Police Department.

"It broke me. It shattered me really bad. It's still something I think about often," said Chief Michael Pooley.

Chief Pooley continues to hold onto the badge of his friend Officer Facio, who was shot and killed by a suspect in early June.

He describes the last two months as the hardest of his decades-long career, but also some of the most rewarding, as the community has rallied around the department in their time of need.

Hulk Hogan, a mustachioed, headscarf-wearing icon in professional wrestling who turned the sport into a massive business and cultural touchstone, died Thursday at 71, Florida police said.

Hogan was pronounced dead at a hospital after authorities in Clearwater responded to a morning call about a cardiac arrest, police said.

One Valley business, The Wrestling Guy Store Phoenix, near Interstate 17 and Bell Road, gives credit to Hogan for its creation!

The Seattle Mariners acquired first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press, as the franchise tries to beef up its roster ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

The 28-year-old Naylor is hitting .292 with 11 homers and 59 RBIs this season, which was his first with the D-backs. He was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians in a trade during the offseason.

The D-backs acquired left-hander Brandyn Garcia, who has two appearances for the Mariners this season, and minor-league lefty Ashton Izzi.

A unique, new school is starting this fall in Arizona. Students in grades 4th through 8th will be learning a curriculum all powered by artificial intelligence.

Unbound Academy was approved to be a tuition-free charter school last year, and this fall, the school will welcome its first students, with enrollment capped at 250 kids for the first year.

Students will be learning from home and will be guided by a teacher. For two hours, they’ll be learning their core classes, and then for the rest of the afternoon, they’ll be learning different life skills. Those courses range from financial literacy to public speaking and more.

