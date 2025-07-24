Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies at 71, according to reports

Wrestling star Hulk Hogan ripped off his shirt onstage during his speech at the RNC as a display of support for GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump. (Scripps News)
Wrestling star Hulk Hogan rips off shirt on stage during speech at RNC
Chris Hemsworth to Play Hulk Hogan in Netflix Biopic
Election 2024 RNC
Posted
and last updated

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at age 71, according to multiple reports.

TMZ says Hogan died Thursday morning. According to the Clearwater Police Department, he died after suffering cardiac arrest.

He had reportedly been battling recent health issues.

Hogan's real name was Terry Bollea. He was perhaps the biggest star in WWE’s long history. He was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years, facing everyone from Andre the Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even company chairman Vince McMahon.

Hogan was also a celebrity outside the wrestling world, appearing in numerous movies and television shows, including a reality show about his life on VH1, “Hogan Knows Best.”

Hogan recently announced a Hulk Hogan Presents Slam Sports Bar near New York City's Madison Square Garden.

In 2023, Hogan said he no longer drank alcohol or took prescription medication for pain after numerous surgeries.

Stay with ABC15 for more on this developing story.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg