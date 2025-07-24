Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies at 71, according to reports

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at age 71, according to multiple reports.

TMZ says Hogan died Thursday morning. According to the Clearwater Police Department, he died after suffering cardiac arrest.

He had reportedly been battling recent health issues.

WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.



One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.



WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans. — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

Hogan's real name was Terry Bollea. He was perhaps the biggest star in WWE’s long history. He was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years, facing everyone from Andre the Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even company chairman Vince McMahon.

Hogan was also a celebrity outside the wrestling world, appearing in numerous movies and television shows, including a reality show about his life on VH1, “Hogan Knows Best.”

Hogan recently announced a Hulk Hogan Presents Slam Sports Bar near New York City's Madison Square Garden.

In 2023, Hogan said he no longer drank alcohol or took prescription medication for pain after numerous surgeries.

Stay with ABC15 for more on this developing story.